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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.07.2026 20:25:00
What a $1,000 Investment in a SpaceX Could Be Worth in 5 Years
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is testing how much investors are willing to pay for a company that controls valuable space infrastructure.SpaceX currently trades at a very rich valuation of nearly 82 times trailing 12-month sales. The stock's sharp rise after the IPO, followed by a pullback, suggests investors are still trying to decide how much of SpaceX's long-term opportunity is already reflected in its valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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