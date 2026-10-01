Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
01.10.2026 12:30:00
What a $1,000 Investment in NuScale Power Could Be Worth by September 2027
In 2020, data centers only consumed 2% of the electricity in the United States. By 2028, it's forecast to jump to 12% of all electricity consumption. As traditional grids struggle to keep up with this rising demand and communities worry that new data centers in their areas will lead to higher electricity bills, additional power sources are being explored.
Nuclear energy is one of these sources, especially a new wave of small modular reactors (SMRs), to help meet demand while also providing added energy security within the United States.
One of the companies racing to develop SMRs is NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR). The company is getting added attention (which is good), but its stock is trading down almost 45% so far in 2026 (which is not so good). Forecasts suggest more favorable results over the next year, but caution is still warranted. Here's why.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
|7,79
|-1,39%