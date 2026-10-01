Nuscale Power Aktie

Nuscale Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 12:30:00

What a $1,000 Investment in NuScale Power Could Be Worth by September 2027

In 2020, data centers only consumed 2% of the electricity in the United States. By 2028, it's forecast to jump to 12% of all electricity consumption. As traditional grids struggle to keep up with this rising demand and communities worry that new data centers in their areas will lead to higher electricity bills, additional power sources are being explored.

Nuclear energy is one of these sources, especially a new wave of small modular reactors (SMRs), to help meet demand while also providing added energy security within the United States.

One of the companies racing to develop SMRs is NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR). The company is getting added attention (which is good), but its stock is trading down almost 45% so far in 2026 (which is not so good). Forecasts suggest more favorable results over the next year, but caution is still warranted. Here's why.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs 7,79 -1,39% Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
10:17 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
10:13 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen