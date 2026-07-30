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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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30.07.2026 18:39:00
What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX at IPO Would Be Worth Today and What Comes Next
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, priced shares for $135 in its June 2026 initial public offering (IPO). The stock has since fallen nearly 16% to $113.5 as of July 27.A $1,000 investment at the IPO price would have purchased about 7.41 shares and would now be worth roughly $841 as of this writing. However, that calculation assumes the investor received shares at the IPO price, which was not guaranteed for every retail investor. Strong investor demand and a limited supply of publicly traded shares helped drive SpaceX stock higher after its IPO. Investors reportedly submitted more than $250 billion in orders for the SpaceX IPO, while less than 5% of the company's shares were initially available for trading. The stock later lost much of its early gain as investors questioned its lofty valuation.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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