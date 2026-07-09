Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
09.07.2026 18:57:00
What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX at Its First-Day Price Would Be Worth Today
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) hasn't been trading publicly for a full month yet, but it has already been through plenty of price swings. Since its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, the stock price has traded as low as $147.11 and as high as $225.64.As of the close of trading Tuesday, it was back down to $149.47.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!