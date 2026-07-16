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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.07.2026 14:05:00
What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth in 2030
Over the last few years, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has undergone an interesting transformation from pioneering rocket launches to a more diversified infrastructure business. With its recent initial public offering (IPO), SpaceX blends established space capabilities with emerging connectivity and compute operations, positioning the company for substantial scale by 2030.Against this backdrop, a $1,000 investment in SpaceX stock today could deliver meaningful upside under reasonable growth and valuation assumptions, though final outcomes hinge on successful execution across its various segments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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