What a $1,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Return by 2030

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was one of the hottest stocks to own during the brief period right after it went public in June. In its first few days on the market, it surged from its first-day opening price of $150 per share to just over $225 per share before coming crashing back down to earth, and entering an extended slide that took it below $105. Then, it gradually rose back to around that opening trading price of $150 again, and remained around that level for a while, with a bit of a climb in recent days that took it to about $174 as of Tuesday morning. But what happened in the past is irrelevant; investors want to know where SpaceX is heading.

Let's take a look at the trajectory of SpaceX as a business to get an indication of what a $1,000 investment in it made today could be worth in a few years.

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