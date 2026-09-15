What a $10,000 Investment in Amazon Now Would Be Worth if Its Anthropic Stake Gets Marked at $2 Trillion

Wall Street is already treating an Anthropic IPO as more than just a rumor. Reports are floating a $2 trillion listing as early as October, following the filing of a confidential S-1 earlier this summer.

In May, Anthropic told the public its annualized revenue run rate had cleared $47 billion. The company subsequently said its ARR reached $65 billion in July. At a $2 trillion market cap, that represents nearly 31 times the July ARR figure. Moreover, an offering of this size would surpass Space Exploration Technologies' IPO, which was listed at around $1.8 trillion in June, as the biggest IPO ever.

With this amount of money on the table, it's no wonder a recent Motley Fool survey found that 70% of investors are considering buying the IPO of either Anthropic or its closest rival, OpenAI.

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