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03.08.2026 00:41:00
What a $10,000 Investment in Lam Research 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) makes the machines chipmakers use to etch and deposit the microscopic layers of a semiconductor. It has never been a household name. But it got investors' attention on Thursday.Shares of the semiconductor equipment specialist jumped 18% to about $298, the stock's biggest one-day gain since April 2025. The move followed record results for Lam's fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 (the three months ended June 28) and guidance for a much bigger quarter ahead.A pop like that is a good excuse to ask the long-term question precisely: What would a $10,000 investment in Lam Research made 10 years ago be worth today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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