Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.10.2026 20:43:00
What a $10,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth by the End of 2027 After Elon Musk's Shocking Revenue Guidance
With about $10,000, investors could buy 70 shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) now, and the stock could more than double over the next year.
CEO Elon Musk shocked many investors on SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call when he projected the company could end 2027 with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of between $500 billion and $1 trillion. Ahead of the quarterly report, analysts were projecting that the space company would generate revenue of $132.4 billion in 2027 and $249.4 billion in 2028. While ARR and revenue are quite different metrics -- ARR is more akin to a year-end revenue run rate -- the clear implication is that Musk thinks SpaceX can blow away Wall Street's revenue consensus.
After the Oct. 20 report, analysts naturally were scrambling to raise their revenue targets. This includes Brian Gesuale of Raymond James, who roughly doubles his revenue estimates for SpaceX through 2028, while keeping a market-high $800 price target on the stock. The consensus for SpaceX revenue is now up to $180.6 billion for 2027 and $330.9 billion for 2028. That's still a far cry from what Musk's forecast would imply, although that average is likely to drift higher as more analysts make upward revisions.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|360,65
|-1,35%
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