Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.07.2026 15:05:00

What a $3,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth by 2030

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly called SpaceX, completed its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. Investors were anxiously awaiting this much-hyped IPO.In its more than two months as a public company, the share price has been volatile. After going public at $135, the stock closed at $160.95 on the first day of trading. The closing price reached a high of $211.39 on June 16 and a low of $113.29 on July 27. Clearly, predicting short-term price movements seems pointless. But what about looking ahead a few years? With a few key assumptions, investors can try to project the stock price and the potential value of an investment at the end of 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten