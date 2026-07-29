Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.07.2026 15:05:00
What a $3,000 Investment in SpaceX Could Be Worth by 2030
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly called SpaceX, completed its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. Investors were anxiously awaiting this much-hyped IPO.In its more than two months as a public company, the share price has been volatile. After going public at $135, the stock closed at $160.95 on the first day of trading. The closing price reached a high of $211.39 on June 16 and a low of $113.29 on July 27. Clearly, predicting short-term price movements seems pointless. But what about looking ahead a few years? With a few key assumptions, investors can try to project the stock price and the potential value of an investment at the end of 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
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28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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28.07.26
|ROUNDUP 2/Abhör-Vorwurf: Beschwerde von Tesla zurückgewiesen (dpa-AFX)
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28.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 480 Dollar - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)