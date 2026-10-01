What a $3,000 Investment in Walmart Stock Could Be Worth in 1 Year

With a more cautious consumer and higher fuel costs internally affecting its business, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) stock has struggled to find its footing in 2026. As of this writing, shares are down 4.4% on the year, compared to the 12.1% return of the S&P 500 over the same period.

That said, compared to where the stock price may be trading by this time next year, now could be a favorable time to start or add to a position.

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