Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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01.10.2026 23:30:00

What a $3,000 Investment in Walmart Stock Could Be Worth in 1 Year

With a more cautious consumer and higher fuel costs internally affecting its business, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) stock has struggled to find its footing in 2026. As of this writing, shares are down 4.4% on the year, compared to the 12.1% return of the S&P 500 over the same period.

That said, compared to where the stock price may be trading by this time next year, now could be a favorable time to start or add to a position.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 92,91 0,18% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 9 345,00 -2,55% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

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