Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.07.2026 11:15:00
What a $500,000 Roth IRA Could Be Worth by the Time You Retire in 2035
You've worked hard and made sacrifices to tuck money away in your Roth IRA. The question is, will it be enough when the time comes?The answer to the question depends on several different inputs, not the least of which are how much you've saved up to this point and how long you have until you retire. For just a bit of perspective, though, let's assume you've managed to save half a million bucks and that you'll be retiring in 2035. You can make any mental adjustments for your particular situation from there.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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