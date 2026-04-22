Trial Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D8YD / ISIN: JP3635490000
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22.04.2026 19:43:45
What a 1% Insider Sale of MPLT Stock Signals Ahead of 2026 Trial Data
Anatol Kreitzer, the chief discovery officer of MapLight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT), reported the direct sale of 3,316 shares of Common Stock for a total transaction value of approximately $88,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.61); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026 market close ($26.61).MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company leverages a proprietary platform to identify and modulate neural circuits causally linked to disease, aiming to deliver targeted treatments for complex neurological and psychiatric conditions. With a focused pipeline and expertise in CNS drug development, MapLight Therapeutics seeks to address significant unmet needs and establish a differentiated position in the biopharmaceutical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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