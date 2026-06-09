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WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041

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09.06.2026 10:00:00

What a Kevin Warsh-Led Fed Means for Big Banks Like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America

Kevin Warsh is now chairman of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. If past comments from Warsh are any indication, then big changes could be coming to the Fed and the banking industry.Warsh has spoken publicly about how he thinks the Fed has played too large a role in financial markets, whether through its transparency about future interest rate policy or the size of the Fed's balance sheet.It's also worth noting that the Fed regulates bank holding companies and has significant control over bank regulation, particularly for large banks. Here's what a Warsh-led Fed means for big banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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