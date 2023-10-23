|
23.10.2023 11:00:00
What AI won’t replace in your programming
Datasette founder Simon Willison declares that “there has never been a better time to learn to program,” and it’s not because AI is going to do your coding for you. In fact, it’s the exact opposite. “Large language models flatten [the] learning curve,” Willison argues, making it easier for young developers to get up to speed. But we absolutely cannot and must not forget how to code. Instead, we can use generative AI to augment developer experience, no matter the level of experience.Celebrating ‘the will to learn’I love reading Willison’s thoughts on generative AI. He’s one of the most thoughtful developers on the topic. Another great read is O’Reilly Media’s Mike Loukides, who always cuts big topics down to their most essential aspects. On generative AI and coding, Loukides reminds us that “writing really good prompts is more difficult than it seems.” He argues, “To be really good at prompting, you need to develop expertise in what the prompt is about.”To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
