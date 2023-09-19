19.09.2023 01:42:00

What Ails You? Natural Pain-Relief Tips for 3 Common Aches

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain is an unwelcome companion for millions of individuals, and it manifests in various forms and stems from numerous causes. What may provide relief to one person might not be effective for another. In recognition of September being National Pain Awareness Month, at-home massager manufacturer Wahl partnered with board-certified anesthesiologist and pain specialist Dr. Anita Gupta to provide tips on how individuals can lead a more pain-free life.

Board-certified anesthesiologist and pain specialist, Dr. Anita Gupta.

"There are easy, achievable solutions for those living with pain, including many non-medication options," explains Dr. Gupta. "I have patients who are looking for alternative treatments to avoid over-dependence on medicines like ibuprofen or aspirin, especially if they've experienced adverse outcomes related to NSAIDs." For example, she offers the following natural pain-relief tips for three common ailments:

  • Headaches: For those experiencing headaches, a simple yet effective remedy is resting your eyes and applying gentle pressure with a cool, wet washcloth. This soothing technique of using a cold compress decreases inflammation and constricts blood vessels, both of which can help alleviate the discomfort associated with headaches and provide immediate relief.
  • Chronic Muscle Pain: For individuals dealing with chronic muscle pain, a hand-held massager, like the Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager, is an excellent choice for convenient at-home relief. This powerful massager offers a range of features designed for customized pain-relief, including the following:
      1. Whether you require high-penetration massage or a gentle, soothing touch, the massager's variable intensity control setting caters to your specific needs.
      2. The unique long ergonomic handle is designed to effortlessly reach sore back muscles and other hard-to-reach areas.
      3. With its cordless operation, you have the freedom to use the massager anywhere you need it, without being tethered to an outlet.
  • Acute Injury Pain: Injuries are a part of life, so for those grappling with acute pain, a simple and effective acronym to remember is R.I.C.E. This stands for Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation. Resting an injury will keep it from getting worse, while ice, compression, and elevation will help alleviate swelling. It's a combination that will aid in quicker healing as well as pain relief.

    • It is Wahl's hope that individuals suffering from pain will join them in observing National Pain Awareness Month and take proactive steps towards a more pain-free and enjoyable life. To explore additional pain management tips and tools, please visit WahlUSA.com.

    The foregoing does not create a doctor-patient relationship and is not intended to replace any guidance from your own treating physicians.

    About Wahl Home Products
    Wahl Home Products is a division of Wahl Clipper Corporation, based in Sterling, Ill. For more than 100 years, the company has remained a trusted name and industry leader, manufacturing products for consumer personal care, animal grooming and professional beauty and barber salon trade. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

    Download Images:
    https://cloud.hoffmanyork.com/portal/s/664914090853336985

    Wahl Clipper Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Wahl)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-ails-you-natural-pain-relief-tips-for-3-common-aches-301931225.html

    SOURCE Wahl

