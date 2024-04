What All Retirees Need to Know About Social Security in 2024

Over 50 million retired workers in the U.S. receive Social Security benefits, which are important in helping many of them make ends meet each month.In some ways, Social Security is the same as when it began paying monthly benefits in 1940. But some things change with the federal program each year. Here are five key things all retirees need to know in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel