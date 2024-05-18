|
18.05.2024 10:48:00
What All Retirees Need to Know About Social Security in 2024
Social Security has been around for a long time. The program tends to undergo yearly changes that are important to stay informed about. With that in mind, here are three things to know about Social Security in 2024.If your retirement plan involves falling back on Social Security alone, here's some important information. As of March 2024, the average monthly retirement benefit paid by Social Security was just $1,913.31. That's a bit less than $23,000 a year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
