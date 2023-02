What AMD and Nvidia Investors Should Know About Recent Updates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on recent news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The consumer market continues to be a massive headwind for these semiconductor giants, but is there some good news for the chip industry? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 30, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 30, 2023.Continue reading