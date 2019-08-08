What Are Car Insurance Agents and What Benefits Can They Bring?

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains what are car insurance agents.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/what-you-should-know-about-car-insurance-agents/

Besides being the link between the policyholders and policy providers, car insurance agents are the persons responsible for securing the selling of an auto policy. They can present the insurance offers made by one or multiple insurers and if the driver agrees, they can sign an insurance deal. Other duties are to contact potential customers, provide information on different policy types, help customers to customize policies to their needs, renew current policies, and assist clients with their claims. There are two types of insurance agents, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.



Captive agents. They work directly for a specific insurance company. Insurance agents that work for a single insurance company have vast knowledge about their company's policies, discounts, and extra benefits. However, a captive agent will always try to convince potential customers to sign an insurance deal by presenting their insurance offers to be the best. Captive agents are employed by their insurers and work for a salary.

Independent agents. They are also known as brokers and they work with multiple car insurance companies. Insurance brokers can present multiple offers made by multiple insurance companies to their potential customers. However, car insurance brokers are not so intimately familiar with each company's pros and cons. Unlike a captive agent, insurance brokers work on a commission.

Having an insurance agent has its benefits:

Personalized service. Lots of questions, maintenance, and claims surround car insurance. Having an agent can be nice because drivers will always speak to the same person and they can build a strong relationship.

Know the local area. A local insurance agent can relate to the driver and where he lives. If a customer has a claim, then the local insurance agents will know how to guide him to a good body shop or glass company from that area.

Multi-policy discount. Insurance companies offer all sort of policies like health, life, homer, or car insurance policies. Policyholders that combine some of these policies will get a multi-policy discount. Many online companies are no offering home insurance and financial products, so drivers dealing with an online insurer will have limited discounts.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com