What Are Corporate Spinoffs and How Do They Impact Investors?

From tobacco producers to payment services and more, some major businesses have been spun off from their previous corporate owners. Why do corporations spin off subsidiaries, and what does this mean for investors?A spinoff occurs when a corporation divests itself of one or multiple divisions. The parent company often keeps a large ownership stake in the spinoff, but the new entity is an independent corporation with its own officers and board of directors, and its shares trade separately from those of the parent.A spinoff is different than a corporation selling a subsidiary to another company. Shares in the new spinoff are allocated to existing shareholders of the parent company based on a predetermined exchange rate.