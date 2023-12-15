15.12.2023 18:43:04

What Are the Best Stocks to Buy for 2024? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Take-Two Interactive Makes the List

Shares of video game publisher Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are up 56% year to date as of this writing, handily outperforming the otherwise impressive 23% gain for the S&P 500. In short, Take-Two stock was a good stock to own in 2023.TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz also believes Take-Two stock is one to own for 2024. The analyst just gave the stock a price target of $173 per share, adding it to the list of best stock ideas for 2024, according to StreetInsider.As a video game publisher, Take-Two has certain core franchises that are a big part of the business. According to Creutz, the company's pipeline of forthcoming games is "robust" heading into the new year.

