What are the energy price cap and standing charges and will they keep rising?

The lowdown on what the quarterly decision by Ofgem means for households in Great BritainAverage annual energy bill to rise to £1,717 in Great BritainMartin Lewis calls for rethink over plan to limit winter fuel paymentsEnergy bills will rise in October after the industry regulator announced a 10% increase in its cap on energy prices.Under the new price cap, the average annual energy bill will rise to £1,717 a year for gas and electricity, up £149 from its current level of £1,568, which has been in place since July. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian