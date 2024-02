What are the proposals to restrict short-term lets in England?

Ministers hope a registration scheme for holiday lets on sites like Airbnb will increase the supply of homes for localsNew rules for short-term holiday lets in England were unveiled by the government on Monday, with the aim of reining in a sector that campaigners claim is “out of control”.Amid growing concern about an explosion in the number of properties being let out on a short-term basis, leading to local residents being pushed out of their communities, ministers are proposing to introduce a registration scheme for holiday lets, and will also require them to get planning permission. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel