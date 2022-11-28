|
28.11.2022 12:00:00
What AWS customers really care about
Pity the tech company that tries to put out news this week, particularly on Tuesday, when AWS re:Invent kicks off. Trying to compete with AWS during its big conference is absolutely futile given the barrage of launches and updates the cloud giant will make. It’s hardly even worth predicting what AWS will announce, as I’ve tried to do in the past. The reason? AWS does so much in so many different categories that trying to find a unifying theme can be as daunting as it is futile.But here’s something you can bet on: Someone somewhere is going to be infuriated by an AWS announcement. In the AWS quest for customer obsession (Leadership Principle #1), it tends to overlook leaving offerings for the local deities of open source, multicloud, and even serverless. Yes, sometimes AWS could (and, really, should) do more in these categories in pursuit of customer obsession, but perhaps not so much as its detractors might suggest.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!