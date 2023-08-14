|
14.08.2023 13:15:00
What Bubble? An Insider Just Bought Over $1 Million of This Booming AI Stock
Although it's not a perfect indicator, when a company insider -- either a board member or a C-suite executive -- purchases a lot of stock on the open market, it can be an encouraging sign for a stock.And it's not every day when you see a massive insider purchase of a stock that has already tripled over just a few months.Yet that's exactly what happened on Friday with artificial-intelligence (AI) server specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), which is certainly encouraging for shareholders following the stock's post-earnings pullback.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
