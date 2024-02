What Can Investors Expect From JD.com in 2024?

Last year was a disappointing one for JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) investors as the company delivered a weak operating performance and its stock price fell by more than 60%. However, the e-commerce giant is working hard to reverse the situation. Here are two crucial things that investors should focus on regarding the company in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Touted as the Amazon of China, JD.com earned most of its revenue from selling products directly to consumers. Its strategy is simple and familiar -- sell a wide range of products at low prices and deliver them quickly to customers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel