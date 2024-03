What Can Investors Expect from Pinduoduo Stock in 2024?

2023 was a disappointing year for Chinese companies with a few exceptions like PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), also known as Pinduoduo . The up-and-coming e-commerce stock delivered an impressive 79% return to investors last year as its revenue climbed 75% year over year in the first nine months of 2023.And there are good reasons to expect Pinduoduo 's strong momentum to continue in 2024 as the company executes its growth strategy.Pinduoduo has been one of China's best success stories in recent years. Founded in 2015, when China already had two hugely successful e-commerce companies (Alibaba and JD.com), the newcomer rose at breathtaking speed to become a multibillion-dollar revenue enterprise.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel