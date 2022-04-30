30.04.2022 14:20:00

What Could Go Wrong for Amazon Web Services?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is having a lot of trouble with its retail business. Elevated inflation is contributing to a slowdown in demand, and rising costs for everything from labor to transportation are cutting into profitability. Consumers aren't as willing to open their wallets with a potential recession looming.It's a very different story for Amazon's cloud computing business. Amazon Web Services (AWS) grew sales by 37% to $18.4 billion in the first quarter, and operating income jumped 57% to $6.5 billion. Fellow cloud giants Microsoft and Alphabet saw similar results. Microsoft's Azure cloud platform grew by 46% in its most recent quarter, and Google Cloud posted 44% growth.Given this impressive growth in the face of a difficult economic environment, it's not unreasonable to think that the cloud computing industry, and AWS in particular, won't feel much pain during a recession. But there are two risks that investors shouldn't ignore.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 2 350,50 -14,45% Amazon

