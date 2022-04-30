Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
30.04.2022 14:20:00
What Could Go Wrong for Amazon Web Services?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is having a lot of trouble with its retail business. Elevated inflation is contributing to a slowdown in demand, and rising costs for everything from labor to transportation are cutting into profitability. Consumers aren't as willing to open their wallets with a potential recession looming.It's a very different story for Amazon's cloud computing business. Amazon Web Services (AWS) grew sales by 37% to $18.4 billion in the first quarter, and operating income jumped 57% to $6.5 billion. Fellow cloud giants Microsoft and Alphabet saw similar results. Microsoft's Azure cloud platform grew by 46% in its most recent quarter, and Google Cloud posted 44% growth.Given this impressive growth in the face of a difficult economic environment, it's not unreasonable to think that the cloud computing industry, and AWS in particular, won't feel much pain during a recession. But there are two risks that investors shouldn't ignore.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|2 350,50
|-14,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.