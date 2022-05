What Could the Baby Formula Shortage Mean for Abbott Laboratories?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the nation's shelves looking a bit too thin on baby formula products, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is in the hot seat. After voluntarily starting a recall of several of its baby formulas due to dangerous contamination issues in February, a national shortage quickly developed, as the Michigan-based factory operated by the company was one of the country's major suppliers of formula.Now, people are rightfully worried about where to find the specialty formulas their children need. A nonstop flurry of headlines implicates Abbott Labs in a quickly escalating scandal. Should shareholders think about looking for the door, or will the baby formula shortage matter less to the company's stock price than it seems?