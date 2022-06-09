Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
09.06.2022 17:09:00
What Crypto Winter? It's Always Sunny With Solana
While the recent downturn in the crypto market has weighed heavily on the fortunes of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), it still has one of the brightest long-term outlooks of any of the smaller cryptos attempting to challenge the two market heavyweights: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). By market capitalization, Solana now ranks #9 among all cryptos and could be one of the few coins capable of surviving a prolonged "crypto winter."Solana's primary claim to fame is that it has developed a leading position in the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, building up a robust ecosystem of investors, developers, artists, and designers committed to its long-term future. It is now the #2 blockchain for buying and selling NFTs, trailing only Ethereum. At the same time, Solana continues to showcase innovative new use cases for the Solana blockchain, ranging from blockchain gaming (GameFi) to decentralized finance (DeFi).The case for investing in Solana all starts with SOL's rising prominence in the NFT space, which remains one of the most promising sectors of the crypto world. At one time, Ethereum stood alone as the dominant player in the NFT world. All of the biggest NFT projects -- including Bored Apes and CryptoKitties -- were minted on the Ethereum blockchain and Ethereum dominated NFT sales on popular marketplaces like OpenSea.Continue reading
