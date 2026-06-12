Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
12.06.2026 22:16:04
What Did SpaceX Stock Close At After its First Day of Trading?
The biggest initial public offering in history lived up to the hype. SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) went public today, with shares selling at $135 each. With shares in high demand, the stock opened at $150 and continued climbing throughout the day, closing at $160.95.That’s a gain of 19.2% from the IPO price set by Elon Musk’s company and gives it a market cap of $2.1 trillion, making it the seventh-biggest publicly traded company in the world on Day One.It’s been a dizzying day for investors who lined up for a chance to take part in the IPO. Retail investors typically have access to between 5% and 10% of IPO shares, with institutional investors taking the lion’s share. But SpaceX planned to make more than 20% of its shares immediately available to retail investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!