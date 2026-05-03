Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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03.05.2026 20:15:00

What Dividend Investors Need to Know About Costco

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) just rewarded its shareholders with another huge dividend increase. The 13% hike is inline with the 12% average annualized increase over the past decade. Dividend growth investors should be very pleased.However, Costco isn't just another retailer. It is a club store, and that changes the equation in a very important way. If you own the stock, this is what you need to know.As noted, Costco is a club store. That means its customers pay an annual membership fee for the privilege of shopping at the company's stores. This single fact changes everything, but some numbers will help show why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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