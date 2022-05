What Do NFTs Mean for the Gaming Industry?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many video game companies have launched non-fungible token (NFT) projects over the past year. Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF) released NFTs for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Konami (OTC: KNAMF) auctioned off NFTs for its classic Castlevania series, and Square Enix (OTC: SQNNY) sold its biggest Western developers -- including the creators of Tomb Raider and Deus Ex -- to fund the development of new blockchain and NFT projects.But will NFT projects generate meaningful revenues for gaming companies? Let's review the potential profits and pitfalls.NFTs, like cryptocurrencies, are minted on a decentralized ledger called a blockchain. But unlike cryptocurrencies, they aren't "fungible," or equivalent to each other. For example, a single Bitcoin can be directly traded for another Bitcoin because they have the same inherent value. NFTs can't be exchanged that way because they contain data that is linked to a digital asset like a picture, video, or song.