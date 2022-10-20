What Do Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Oracle Have in Common?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and a quick update on its data center solutions that involve Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). At the end of the episode, I also discuss a semiconductor company to keep an eye on if it ever goes public. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of October 19, 2022. The video was published on October 19, 2022.Continue reading