What Does 2022 Have in Store For Facebook Stock?

Meta Platform's (NASDAQ: FB) fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results were full of surprises. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram saw 26% of its market capitalization wiped out in a single day, the largest one-day drop in history, following the earnings announcement. Meta is staring down a number of macroeconomic issues such as supply chain disruptions and inflation, which could impact advertising budgets, pressuring the social media giant's core revenue stream. However, despite these near-term hiccups, management appears to be focused on its long-term objective of building the metaverse.