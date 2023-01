What Does 2023 Have in Store for This Leading E-Commerce Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year wasn't short of misery for e-commerce stocks. Thanks to rising inflation and fears of a recession across the United States and parts of Europe, e-commerce companies went from seeing record-high demand in 2021 to a slowdown in 2022. This took many stock prices down with it. In 2022:This bearish sentiment affected companies outside of the U.S. and Europe, too. South Korean e-commerce stock Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) also saw its shares slump 50% last year.Some e-commerce companies are bracing for another challenging year, but will Coupang face similar struggles? Continue reading