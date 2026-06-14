Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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15.06.2026 00:26:03

What Does an Adaptive Biotech Insider's Sale of Nearly 40,000 Shares Mean for Investors?

Francis Lo, Chief People Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), reported the sale of 39,741 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $695,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($17.49).* 1-year price change calculated as of June 4, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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