Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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15.06.2026 00:26:03
What Does an Adaptive Biotech Insider's Sale of Nearly 40,000 Shares Mean for Investors?
Francis Lo, Chief People Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), reported the sale of 39,741 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $695,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($17.49).* 1-year price change calculated as of June 4, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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