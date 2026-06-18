Appian a Aktie
WKN DE: A2DR9Y / ISIN: US03782L1017
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18.06.2026 21:49:01
What Does Appian CEO's Sale of 50,000 Shares for $1.2 Million Mean for Investors?
Matthew W. Calkins, CEO and founder of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), reported an open-market sale of 50,000 shares for a total of approximately $1.21 million on June 8, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($24.13); post-transaction value based on June 8, 2026 market close ($24.43).Appian is a technology company specializing in low-code software platforms that streamline complex application development for enterprise clients. With a global presence and a diverse client base, Appian leverages automation to deliver efficiency and scalability for organizations across multiple industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Appian A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Appian A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)