What Does Cash-on-Cash Return Mean?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cash-on-cash return is a metric used to determine the rate of return on the cash invested in a commercial real estate or investment property. Since most real estate investors use leverage to buy properties, cash-on-cash return can provide a better idea of the value the investment produces for the cash put into the investment. It differs from cap rate and return on investment by focusing exclusively on cash flows.Cash-on-cash return is calculated by taking the annual pre-tax cash flow from a property and dividing it by the amount of cash invested. Cash invested includes the down payment, as well as any additional out-of-pocket fees paid to close the deal.Cash-on-cash return is typically calculated for a one-year period, fluctuating from year to year. Investors can use a target cash-on-cash return estimate to plan the amount of cash to invest in a property and to provide an estimate for cash distributions from the investment each year.Continue reading