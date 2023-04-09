|
09.04.2023 15:15:00
What Does Elon Musk's Proposed AI Pause Mean for Tesla Stock?
When The Future of Life organization released an open letter calling for a six-month pause on the development of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, one signatory stood out above all others.Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), SpaceX, and now Twitter endorsed the call in a move that likely surprised some of his followers. Musk has long been a lightning rod for controversy, making off-the-cuff statements that most CEOs avoid, and he's invited scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators on multiple occasions. He has also been responsible for pushing the limits of technology and engineering in multiple areas.Musk didn't offer an explanation for why he signed the document, but said at a conference in February, "One of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI. It's both positive or negative and has great, great promise, great capability." But he cautioned, "With that comes great danger."Continue reading
