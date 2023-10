What does generative AI mean for software companies?

The success of ChatGPT and the race among competitors to bring out their alternatives points to a growing bubble in generative AI and machine learning. The expansion of machine learning will undoubtedly change how we live and do business—in fact, it already has. The technology already helps deliver a flawless customer experience, automates routine tasks, increases productivity, and more.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel