What Does Robinhood Have to Do to Break Even This Year?

On Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ: HOOD) most recent earnings call, CEO Vlad Tenev said he is challenging the company to reach profitability on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis by the end of the year. Considering the company just reported a $143 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter, its largest loss since the start of 2020, it looks like Robinhood has its work cut out for it.Let's take a look at what the company will have to do to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability by year's end.Robinhood defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA minus non-cash items such as share-based compensation, the change in fair value of certain convertible notes and warrants, and other items the company believes are not indicative of its operating financial performance. Overall, adjusted EBITDA is a good measure of Robinhood's core profitability. The online broker did well with adjusted EBITDA in 2021, but that was largely due to the elevated trading activity during the meat of the pandemic.Continue reading