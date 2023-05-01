|
01.05.2023 01:33:03
What Does Step-Up Basis Mean?
When you inherit an asset, you receive what’s called a step-up in basis. A step-up in basis adjusts the original cost basis to the asset’s fair market value (FMV) at the time of the original owner’s death, which can result in major tax savings if you’re the heir. Keep reading to learn what a step-up in basis is and when you might receive one.Cost basis is the amount you pay to purchase an asset, whether it’s a stock, bond, mutual fund, or a piece of real estate. When you sell the asset, your cost basis determines whether you have capital gains and losses; it determines the amount of taxes you’ll pay on the transaction.But when you inherit an asset, you typically receive a step-up in basis. A step-up in basis is an adjustment to your cost basis to the asset’s fair market value on the date of the owner’s death.Continue reading
