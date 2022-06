What Does the Celsius Crisis Mean for Ethereum?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the total cryptocurrency market cap down a staggering 59% year to date (to $900 billion), we are in a crypto bear market. And the possible collapse of blockchain-based lending platform Celsius (CRYPTO: CEL) could turn it into an ice age. What does this crisis mean for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the crypto industry as a whole?Founded in 2017, Celsius is a crypto lending platform that allows users to earn passive income by depositing cryptocurrency in return for competitive interest rates. It was able to offer annual yields of over 18% for some of its more volatile coins. And -- surprisingly -- it even boasted potential returns exceeding 9% for mainstream assets like Ethereum and several stablecoins, a type of digital asset pegged to real-world currencies like the U.S. dollar . Continue reading