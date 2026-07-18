Electronic Arts Aktie
WKN: 878372 / ISIN: US2855121099
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18.07.2026 19:46:01
What Does the Electronic Arts CEO's Sale of Company Shares Worth $1 Million Mean for Investors?
Andrew Wilson, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), sold 5,000 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($207.01); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($207.27).Electronic Arts is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a market capitalization of $52 billion, operating 14,600 employees across its Redwood City headquarters and worldwide offices. The company maintains competitive advantages through its portfolio of iconic franchises, advanced game development capabilities, and integrated digital distribution platforms that enable direct consumer relationships and recurring revenue streams. EA's strategic focus on live-service gaming, cross-platform experiences, and emerging technologies positions the company to capture growth across traditional and next-generation gaming markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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