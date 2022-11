What Does the Launch of Amazon Clinic Mean for Teladoc?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) investors may have breathed a sigh of relief this year when they learned that tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was shutting down its telehealth service, Amazon Care.But given its acquisition of PillPack in 2018, and the announcement earlier this year that it plans to acquire primary care provider 1Life Healthcare (which does business as One Medical), the odds were good that Amazon would be looking for ways to expand further into healthcare, and perhaps into virtual care again. That became a reality when on Nov. 15, Amazon revealed its plans for Amazon Clinic , a virtual care service that will be available in 32 states initially. Should Teladoc investors be concerned, or could this end up being a good thing for the telehealth stock?Continue reading