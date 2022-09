What Does the Yield Curve Tell Us About AGNC Investment's Portfolio?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The COVID-19 pandemic has been downright awful for the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. In the early days of the pandemic, liquidity in the mortgage market dried up and the companies were beset with margin calls. This forced them to shrink their portfolios and cut their dividends. Once interest rates were cut to zero, a refinancing wave caused their portfolios to pay off early, costing them years of expected income. Finally, the increase in rates since the beginning of the year has driven book values lower.At long last, the sector might be getting a more favorable environment. Interested in double-digit dividend yields? Then pay attention to the mortgage REIT sector. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading