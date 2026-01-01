The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

01.01.2026 21:00:00

What Does Wall Street Expect the Market to Do in 2026?

It's almost an understatement to say that it has been a fantastic three-year stretch for U.S. stocks.As measured by the S&P 500 index (which represents about 80% of total U.S. market capitalization), the market rose 24% in 2023, an equally impressive 23% in 2024, and another 17% year to date in 2025. Keep in mind that the average annual return for the S&P 500 is approximately 10.5%, so those three years have been exceptional for investors.However, as 2025 comes to a close, the question on many investors' minds is whether the three-year market rally can continue into 2026. Nobody can know for sure, of course. And guessing market tops and bottoms is no way to invest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
