What Elon Musk and Paul Tudor Jones Have in Common

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since arriving on the scene in 2009 with the creation of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the cryptocurrency market has exploded from just one asset to thousands. And in that time, the number of supporters has grown as well. What was once believed to be a highly speculative asset class has transformed in just over a decade to the point that even high-profile billionaires such as Elon Musk and famous investors like Paul Tudor Jones believe crypto's future might just be getting started. In a Twitter Space event on Dec. 3, Musk held an open forum to discuss all new things related to his purchase of Twitter, the direction he hopes to steer the social media platform, and other topics like cryptocurrency.One question arose from a participant which asked Musk to share his thoughts on the current standing of Bitcoin, Twitter, the Lightning Network, and what was described as the "freedom to transact." In his response Musk didn't specifically mention any cryptocurrency but discussed the asset class as a whole and how crypto could evolve as a viable alternative to the existing monetary system that is, in his opinion, increasing surveillance of payments. Continue reading